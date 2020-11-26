Event celebrates Black businesses on Black Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traditionally, the day after Thanksgiving is reserved for in-person shopping and Cyber Monday is when stores offer their best online deals. 2020 has really changed all that.
One local event planner is looking to help some of the hardest hit small businesses recoup some of the losses from this year.
“So Black Business Friday is a virtual online experience where people can shop for Black Friday from the comfort of their home,” the founder of the event Cynthia Daniels said.
Daniels has put together a one-stop-shop for over 200 black businesses across 65 cities.
Like Shugg’s Bakery out of North Carolina, Mo’s Bow’s out of Memphis, and a slew of other Black-owned businesses offering online discounts on their products.
In a year of racial reckoning, buying Black has become a priority for some.
“I think because of the pandemic a lot of people are more aware of what’s happening in terms of injustices, inequities in terms of what’s happening with small black business owners. They don’t have the same resources as the big corporations,” Daniels said.
2020 has been a tough year for small businesses in general.
According to a September Lending tree study, about 74 percent of small businesses had to take on debt to offset financial loss.
However the pandemic has fared worse for minorities.
Many minority and women-owned businesses were denied PPP loans and Daniels says many Blacks don’t own brick and mortar stores, relying on festivals and trade shows to sell their products.
Many of those events were canceled due to the pandemic.
“I felt like it was important to introduce them to the e-commerce space, and now they’ve been able to grow their businesses beyond where they could have even imagined,” Daniels said.
People can register for Black business Friday here: cdcobbf.eventbrite.com
A link to shop will be sent via email at 7:55 a.m. CST on Black Friday.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.