Man arrested for DUI with three children in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was arrested for driving under the influence with three children in the vehicle Wednesday.
Anthony B. Jones, 40, was charged with three counts of DUI/child endangerment with a child under 18, reckless driving, public intoxication, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, violation of vehicle registration and financial responsibility.
According to a police affidavit, an officer responded to a crash at Knight Arnold Road and Knight Road in Parkway Village in which Jones was the driver. Jones told police he’d been involved in a crash with three children in the car, all under 12 years old.
Police say Jones had slurred speech, pinpoint pupils and he was struggling to keep his balance.
According to the report, Jones wasn’t able to give proof of insurance or a driver’s license. He told them he only had an ID.
The responding officer ran the vehicle’s tag and found it wasn’t registered to the vehicle Jones was driving. The officer also ran the vehicle’s VIN, and it didn’t show up belonging to any registered vehicle tag.
The officer asked Jones if he would be able to pass a standardized field sobriety test, and he admitted he would not. On the way to jail, police say Jones said he “had a thing and a half of Jose Cuervo.”
