Meal giveaways happening across Memphis for Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Meal giveaways in Memphis are still happening on Thanksgiving across the city. The good thing about the holidays is that it inspires people to give back, and Thanksgiving’s no different. Except for some community organizations and restaurants are having to take a different approach because of the pandemic.
Westy’s restaurant in Downtown Memphis put a new plan in place to serve its free Thanksgiving lunch. On Thursday morning, meals will be served outside instead of inside and will work more like the grab and go concept.
Volunteers will keep social distancing in the line, masks will be handed out and temperatures will be checked.
Also on Thursday morning, the second annual MemFeast will be outside with meals being distributed around the city via food trucks. Organizers with Mississippi Blvd. Christian Church said they did not want to let the pandemic stop the event this year, even if it is not under one roof.
They will hand out grab-and-go meals and other items that the homeless need for the winter months like socks and coats.
And of course, if you’re looking to give back this holiday, you can pitch into our WMC Action News 5 Holiday Food Drive. Proceeds will go to the Mid-South Food Bank to help them continue to feed families facing food insecurity.
