MemFeast volunteers stepping up to feed the homeless during the pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Organizations, businesses and volunteers came together Thursday to make sure those in need eat well this Thanksgiving.
“We have come together as a city, as a church, to make sure every Memphian gets a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day,” said Brian Harris, MemFeast organizer with Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.
MemFeast is a meal giveaway for the homeless that started last year at City Hall.
“We could’ve easily said ‘hey there’s a pandemic,’ but we believe that the need is even greater this year,” said Harris.
But they had to get creative.
Food trucks lined up outside Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church Thursday morning on a mission.
The owners stepped up to serve grab-and-go meals with turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole and green beans at six different locations across the city. They’re also handing out backpacks, coats and socks for the winter.
Several organizations, like the Neighborhood Christian Center, helped everything come together. Memphis’ city government, Blue Cross Blue Shield and International Paper pitched in too.
“It is important that we do these types of things in order to do further outreach into our community,” said Allison Fouche with the City of Memphis.
With so many impacted by food, job and housing insecurities, these groups couldn’t let the chance to help and love their neighbors pass by.
“Showing not only the movement and the power of God but also the enduring human spirit that through a pandemic was persistent in making sure that the needs of our community were touched,” said J. Lawrence Turner, senior pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.
