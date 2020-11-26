Mid-South Hero: Firefighter works for the community in many ways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mid-south woman is being honored for her tireless dedication to keeping her community safe through her work as a firefighter/EMT— and her hard work continues even when she is off the clock.
”To me a hero is someone who is admired for their courage and their outstanding achievements. And Tracy defines that,” Tracy’s friend Patricia Belt said.
The definition of a hero lands at the doors of a Germantown Fire station where Tracy Lowry has served as a firefighter/EMT for the past 19 years.
”One minute we are checking off equipment the next minute we’re fighting fire. The tones drop. It changes in a minute. It can change in an hour, or you can go all day and be really, really slow and then the next day you’re going from one call to the next. It’s a different monster every day and I love it,” Lowry said.
One of Lowry’s biggest cheerleaders is her friend Belt whose admiration for Tracy strengthens a bond that will never be broken.
”I’m glad she’s getting recognized for her work as a firefighter/EMT and also for her off duty charity fundraisers” Belt said.
One of those charity fundraisers is the Great Cycle Challenge that raises funds to support children’s cancer research. Tracy says, “kids should be living life, not fighting for it.” That’s why she has logged 412 miles and raised close to three thousand dollars. She rides in memory of Cameron Fulling who lost his battle with cancer and dreamed of being a firefighter.
”My job is not tough compared to what these children go through. They spend a lot of time in the hospitals missing everything, birthdays, Christmas’, Thanksgiving with their families. My job- it’s tough to the point we miss a lot of things too. But my job is an adventure. I love my job. It’s the greatest job in the world,” Lowry said.
Being one of few women on the team doesn’t change anything for Lowry or her fellow firefighters. Serving is a team effort. Plus, she loves keeping a smile on everyone’s face. And helping to keep everyone in tip-top shape— after serving as a fitness instructor for 15 years.
”I am a person who’s got to be on the move,” Lowry said.
Tracy Lowry for all that you’ve done in the past nineteen years, for residents of Germantown and riding for children with cancer, you’re an inspiration. Congratulations! Uou are this month’s Mid-South Hero.
