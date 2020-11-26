16-year-old suspect wanted for deadly triple shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a teenager in connection with a deadly triple shooting earlier this month.
Sixteen-year-old Luis Daniel Cordero, also known as Danny, is wanted for the murders of Emmanuel and Nancy Macdonal Nov. 12 at a home on Patterson Street near Lamar and I-240.
Police say the couple was found dead from gunshot wounds around 8:30 that morning. A third person was injured but survived.
Police have a juvenile warrant for Cordero’s arrest for two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of using a firearm during a dangerous felony.
Anyone with information about Cordero’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
