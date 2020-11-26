16-year-old suspect wanted for deadly triple shooting

16-year-old suspect wanted for deadly triple shooting
Memphis police are investigating a triple shooting where two people died near Lamar and I-240 Thursday, Nov. 12. (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 26, 2020 at 3:26 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 3:26 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a teenager in connection with a deadly triple shooting earlier this month.

Sixteen-year-old Luis Daniel Cordero, also known as Danny, is wanted for the murders of Emmanuel and Nancy Macdonal Nov. 12 at a home on Patterson Street near Lamar and I-240.

Police say the couple was found dead from gunshot wounds around 8:30 that morning. A third person was injured but survived.

Police have a juvenile warrant for Cordero’s arrest for two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of using a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Anyone with information about Cordero’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Police investigating deadly triple shooting in Memphis

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.