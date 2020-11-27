Friday Football Fever: Week 15 match-ups and scores

By Cassie Carlson | November 27, 2020 at 10:43 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 10:43 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s week 13 of Friday Football Fever, the most exciting night of high school sports!

Once again, our cameras covered some of the best in high school football in the Mid-South.

Here’s a breakdown of Week 13 of Friday Football Fever:

  • Brentwood vs Bartlett
    • Final Score 24-14
  • Marion vs Greenwood
    • Final Score 51-7

