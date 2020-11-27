How accurate are at home COVID-19 tests?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a matter of months, COVID-19 testing has transformed— from the shortages we saw at the beginning of the pandemic to newly-available at-home kits.
Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlked with Baptist Memorial Hospital says test kits like the one now available at Costco require you to ship it off and wait for the results.
Cheryl Lee Eberting, CEO of the kit’s manufacturer AZOVA, says they’re only sold online right now, but the goal is to get them in stores as soon as possible.
“We launched with Costco dot com in October,” Eberting said.
Eberting says the kits are FDA-authorized and provide quick results.
“The turnaround time is 12-48 hours from the time the lab receives your kit and then the other one does not have the video observation or the travel certificate it has a turnaround of 12-72 hours, most people get their results within 24,” Eberting explained.
Threlkeld says at home COVID-19 test kits are pretty accurate, but he says PCR tests like the one sold by Costco can be sensitive to human error.
“Depends on how well you are able to collect that specimen yourself, that’s been always the concern about home collection devices, you just have to do it properly and without someone there to do it for you, people can occasionally make mistakes,” Dr. Steve Threlked, Infectious Disease expert, Baptist Memorial, said.
Threlkeld says he has not treated anyone that has used an at-home COVID test kit.
The kit manufacturer’s CEO couldn’t say how many tests have been sold, but she did say the kit is being purchased by people all over the country.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.