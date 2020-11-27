Memphis Police continue to look into a death investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police continue to look into how a Memphis couple died.
Family and neighbors say they are shocked and stumped about what could’ve caused their deaths.
Just before 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Memphis Police found a male and female unresponsive in the apartments near Jefferson and Bellevue.
Paramedics pronounced both of them dead at the scene. MPD says there were no obvious signs of foul play.
Neighbors say the two were a couple and lived here for a few years.
Their next-door neighbor says around noon she noticed a bad odor coming through the walls and doesn’t recall hearing any movement coming from their apartment.
She says she planned to call the manager if the smell continued, and by 8 p.m. last night, she says she got a call from her manager saying her neighbors were dead.
“For them to be over there dead and me not knowing just makes me feel, it’s shocking, it’s chilling, I’m appalled, it just makes me feel some type of way,” neighbor Angela Franklin said.
Family members of the woman stopped by to gather some items, and they did not want to talk on camera but told WMC the couple was in their 40′s.
The family says they didn’t have a family gathering for Thanksgiving due to COVID.
The woman’s aunt described her as loving and says she was like a daughter to her.
