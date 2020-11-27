MPD: Police search for missing woman last seen on Thanksgiving

November 27, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing woman that was last seen Thanksgiving evening.

Investigators said Barbara Cathey’s most recent location was near the 4500 block of Harvest Hill in Hickory Hill.

Cathey is 5′8″, 155- lbs with salt and pepper hair. She was wearing a blue hoodie when she went missing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Barbara Cathey, contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.

