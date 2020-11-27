Showers possible today, but heavy rain moves in this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will start off the day with sunshine, but clouds will gradually build in from the west. A weak cold front will move in this afternoon, which may bring a few showers. The best chance for rain will be in north Mississippi, but most of the area will not see rain. High temperatures today will climb into the lower 60s. It will be partly cloudy tonight with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 62 degrees. Wind: North at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40 degrees. Wind: North at 5-10 mph.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be sunny and cool on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 50s. A cold front will move through on Sunday, which will give us a chance for rain and a drop in temperatures. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Saturday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will drop to the lower 50s Sunday afternoon and lows will be in the 20s and 30s on Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: The coldest air of the season will arrive Monday behind the cold front. High temperatures will only be in the lower 40s and low temperatures will be in the 20s. A few flurries will be possible on Monday with some leftover moisture behind the front. However, there will not be any accumulation. High temperatures will also be in the lower 40s on Tuesday, but will climb back to around 50 degrees on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.