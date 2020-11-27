St. Jude’s Thanks and Giving campaign highlights patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This month, St. Jude’s Thanks and Giving campaign is underway. The research hospital is kicking off the holiday season and highlighting patients that have been in their care, like 4-year-old Keegan Wagner.
“She’s a little ball of fire,” Casey Wagner said about her baby girl.
Keegan lights up any room she walks into.
“She’s outgoing, she’s a princess, she loves to dress up, she loves to put make-up on,” Wagner said,
So, it’s no surprise a precious moment caught on camera spread like wildfire on social media.
“In 2018 during the St. Jude walk/run, we were outside getting some exercise, and I just decided to start filming her,” Wagner recalls, “She just was giggling. She thought that it was the funniest thing that I was walking backwards.”
Fast forward two years, the video of Keegan’s infectious giggling was shared to Tik Tok. It has received over a million likes.
At the time it was captured, Keegan was battling Leukemia.
“She was just a year old when we found out she had cancer and it was utterly devastating,” Wagner said, “She couldn’t say ‘Mom I don’t feel good’, or ‘Mom I’m sick’.”
Casey, a single mother, worried about how Keegan would receive treatment and how she would be able to financially provide for two kids.
“We grew up right outside Memphis. So, I’ve always known about St. Jude,” she said.
The Wagners were able to find care, at no cost, right in the Bluff City where the children’s research hospital was founded. It is where Keegan spent half of her life receiving chemotherapy.
“They’re going to do everything they can to save your child, and make sure your kid has fun in the time being,” Wagner said.
In the midst of a global pandemic, the family received some good news.
“She just celebrated her no more Chemo in June of this year!” Wagner said excitedly.
The Wagners have a lot to be thankful for. “Family, we are so thankful to have family close by,” Wagner said.
They also have a permanent reminder that something as simple as capturing little moments together can go a long way.
“I think that it’s great! I love that Keegan’s laugh has inspired so many people.”
