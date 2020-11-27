Sunshine returns tomorrow followed by more rain Sunday then get ready for COLD

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny along with highs only in the lower 40s and overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s.