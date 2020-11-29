Breakdown: Why the Eclipse on November 30th will be faint

The penumbra causes a subtle dimming of the Moon’s surface, which is only visible to the naked eye when about 70% of the Moon’s diameter has immersed into Earth’s penumbra according to astronomers. Thankfully at greatest eclipse on November 30th will be at approximately 83% of the moon’s disk will be within the Earth’s southern penumbral shadow according to astronomers. The subtle darkening of the moon’s northern limb will be visible for about 30 minutes at greatest eclipse.