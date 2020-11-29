Breakdown: Why the Eclipse on November 30th will be faint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The last partial eclipse of 2020 will happen on November 30th. It is called a penumbral lunar eclipse and it won’t be as noticeable as the full lunar eclipse you may have seen in the past.
A prenumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the moon are not aligned. When this occurs, according to astronomers, the Earth blocks some of the Sun’s light from directly hitting the moon’s surface and covers all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra.
The penumbra causes a subtle dimming of the Moon’s surface, which is only visible to the naked eye when about 70% of the Moon’s diameter has immersed into Earth’s penumbra according to astronomers. Thankfully at greatest eclipse on November 30th will be at approximately 83% of the moon’s disk will be within the Earth’s southern penumbral shadow according to astronomers. The subtle darkening of the moon’s northern limb will be visible for about 30 minutes at greatest eclipse.
Penumbral Eclipse begins Nov 30 at 1:30 am our time and will be the most visible at maximum eclipse time which is 3:40 am on November 30th. The lunar eclipse ends at around 5:50 am.
