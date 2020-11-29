MFD: 2 dead, 1 child injured after house fire

2 people dead, one person injured after house fire in Memphis. (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 29, 2020 at 10:27 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 10:27 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department responded to an house fire early this morning that killed two people and injured one child.

According to Memphis Fire Department, smoke was visible on the 3500 block of Bayliss Avenue around 6:40 a.m.

37 emergency responders were sent to the scene. They found a man and child dead. A second child was taken to LeBonheur.

The child is in critical condition.

Crews are still on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

