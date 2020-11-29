MFD: 2 dead, 1 child injured after house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department responded to an house fire early this morning that killed two people and injured one child.
According to Memphis Fire Department, smoke was visible on the 3500 block of Bayliss Avenue around 6:40 a.m.
37 emergency responders were sent to the scene. They found a man and child dead. A second child was taken to LeBonheur.
The child is in critical condition.
Crews are still on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.