Mid-South heating technicians prepared for busy spell amid first cold blast of the season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are preparing for chilly nights ahead, the coldest air in the Mid-South since February! And that means heating technicians in the area are planning to work extra hard this week.
“Our board is totally booked,” said Randall Linn, Sales Manager at Choate’s Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing.
Linn said his crew is expecting some Mid-Southerners to discover their furnace isn’t doing what it should.
“They’ve turned it on. They’ve turned it off. We’ve had such a swing in weather here of late that this is going to be a true test this week,” he said.
Linn said Choate’s has hundreds of tune-ups scheduled, and they expect calls for more.
During a tune-up, technicians will take a look at your furnace and make sure it’s working properly, and the ductwork is clear. If it’s natural gas, they’ll ensure the flue pipe is venting out of the house, you have a carbon monoxide detector, and that there are no emissions.
Linn’s also advising Mid-Southerners to use space heaters carefully because they can start fires.
“We’ve run across several people that put multiple space heaters in their home,” he said. “They’re only designed for small spaces, drafty-type rooms. You don’t want anything around it. They are not designed to heat your home.”
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said you should never leave a space heater unattended or operating while you are sleeping. They also advise keeping combustible materials three feet away from the heater, and never power the heater with an extension cord or power strip.
“I’ve got the blankets, the quilts, and all that,” said Gloria Saulsberry.
As Sunday’s rain gave way to a cold blast, Memphians said they’re looking forward to dipping below freezing.
“It’s the holidays, and people start decorating more and getting into it,” said Jay Parks. “Of course, I’m ready for the cold weather. I am.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.