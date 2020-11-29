NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just months after the start of a new school year, several Northeast Arkansas school districts have begun reporting positive COVID-19 cases among their students and faculty.
As of Wednesday, Nov. 25, the following districts are reporting at least 5 active confirmed cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health or have otherwise communicated COVID cases on their campuses. These numbers do not include quarantine numbers unless otherwise noted:
- Mountain Home School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 21 active cases, 24 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 82 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 10 active cases, 27 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 82 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 11 active cases, 27 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 87 cumulative student cases.
- Corning School District: As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 5 active cases, 6 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 13 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 9 active cases, 9 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 16 cumulative student cases. School officials said in a Facebook post that grades 9-12 at Corning High School will be completing work virtually from Nov. 30-Dec. 4 due to staff quarantines. However, officials noted that Park Elementary and Corning Middle School will be onsite as usual.
- Piggott School District:
- As reported on Sept. 12, the Piggott School District went fully virtual due to COVID-19 through Friday, Sept. 18, and returned to face-to-face instruction on Sept. 21.
- As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 9 active cases, 17 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 31 cumulative student cases.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 7 active cases, 17 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 32 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 6 active cases, 18 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 32 cumulative student cases.
- Rector School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 17 active cases, 10 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 23 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 17 active cases, 11 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 25 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 14 active cases, 12 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 29 cumulative student cases.
- Bay School District »: As of Nov. 23, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Blessed Sacrament: As of Nov. 16, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Buffalo Island School District »:
- As reported on Sept. 21, the district would transition to virtual until Monday, Sept. 28.
- As reported on Sept. 24, grades 7-12 will remain virtual, while grades K-6 will be open for onsite instruction. Officials also said Pre-K will remain open.
- As of Nov. 5, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Brookland School District »: As of Nov. 16, ADH reported 25 active cases, 24 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 76 cumulative student cases.
- On Tuesday, Nov. 17, citing a “rapid increase in the number of staff and students quarantined,” the district switched the elementary school to virtual learning for the remainder of the week.
- As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 27 active cases, 26 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 87 cumulative student cases.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 27 active cases, 28 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 92 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 20 active cases, 28 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 91 cumulative student cases.
- Jonesboro Public Schools »: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 36 active cases, 62 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 170 cumulative student cases.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 22 active cases, 67 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 173 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 21 active cases, 68 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 179 cumulative student cases.
- As reported on Sept. 1, that one positive case resulted in eight employees being sent home and quarantined for 14 days. The school, nor the employee’s position was released.
- Reported on Tuesday, Sept. 22, that Douglas MacArthur Junior High would pivot to remote learning from Wednesday to Friday, Sept. 23-25, “due to the large number of students currently absent from school due to required quarantines.”
- Nettleton School District »: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 17 active cases, 40 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 115 cumulative student cases.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 9 active cases, 40 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 119 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 9 active cases, 40 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 122 cumulative student cases.
- Nettleton announced Monday, Sept. 28, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7, schools will dismiss at 12:00 p.m. every Wednesday for the rest of the first semester. This district says this will allow an enrichment opportunity for students.
- On Monday, Oct. 12, Nettleton announced Fox Meadow School of Creative Media would be closed due to a number of faculty, staff and students under quarantine. The school re-opened on Thursday, Oct. 22.
- Riverside School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reports 6 active cases, with 24 cumulative (faculty/staff/students). As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 8 active cases, 6 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 23 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 12 active cases, 10 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 25 cumulative student cases. School officials announced Nov. 29 that Riverside High School will pivot to online instruction on Monday, Nov. 30 to Friday, Dec. 4. Onsite classes are set to resume Monday, Dec. 7. The announcement does not impact Riverside East Elementary or Riverside West Elementary.
- Valley View School District »: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 13 active cases, 17 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 55 cumulative student cases.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 11 active cases, 18 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 57 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 17 active cases, 20 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 61 cumulative student cases.
- Following the “rapid increase in the number of staff and students quarantined as a positive case of COVID-19 or as a close contact,” the district announced Saturday, Nov. 14, it would pivot to digital learning the week of Nov. 16-20. Scheduled games and activities would continue as planned.
- Westside School District »: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 20 active cases, 18 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 46 cumulative student cases.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 9 active cases, 19 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 46 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 6 active cases, 20 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 46 cumulative student cases.
- As reported on Nov. 9, Superintendent Scott Gauntt stated the district would pivot to virtual learning only at both Westside Middle and High Schools (grades 5-12) beginning Tuesday, Nov 10, through Friday, Nov. 20. Both campuses will be closed to on-site instruction.
- Earle School District:
- As reported on Nov. 2, the district announced the high school would move to virtual instruction starting Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 12, due to COVID-19 cases and probable close contacts.
- As reported on Nov. 2, the Earle football team was forced to forfeit their first-round state playoff game due to COVID, thus ending their season.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Marion School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 24 active cases, 37 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 86 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 21 active cases, 39 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 90 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 17 active cases, 39 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 91 cumulative student cases.
- West Memphis School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 13 active cases, 28 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 85 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 14 active cases, 29 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 88 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 13 active cases, 30 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 91 cumulative student cases.
- Cross County School District: As of Nov. 5, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Wynne School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 25 active cases, 24 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 58 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 25 active cases, 25 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 63 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 30 active cases, 29 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 70 cumulative student cases.
- Crowley’s Ridge Academy: As of Nov. 16, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Greene County Tech School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 32 active cases, 67 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 119 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 37 active cases, 70 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 126 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 31 active cases, 71 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 129 cumulative student cases.
- Greene County Tech announced Oct. 12 its schedule for “Make Up Mondays.” Students will be able to go to school to complete assignments or stay at home to complete virtual work. This will affect K-12 only. Preschool will attend a normal day.
- First reported on Oct. 27, the district announced the middle, junior high, and high schools would pivot to virtual learning beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28, through Monday, Nov. 9.
- Marmaduke School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 9 active cases, 6 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 22 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 8 active cases, 6 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 22 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 8 active cases.
- The junior and senior high schools transitioned to virtual learning on Tuesday, Nov. 17, following an “increased number of positive cases” and quarantined students and staff.
- Paragould School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 39 active cases, 39 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 82 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 37 active cases, 45 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 93 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 34 active cases, 48 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 103 cumulative student cases.
- On Nov. 13, the district announced that Paragould Junior High and Paragould High School will transition to virtual learning from Nov. 16 through Nov. 20.
- A longtime lunch worker for the Paragould School District passed away from complications of COVID on Oct. 30.
- Batesville School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 12 active cases, 45 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 50 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 8 active cases, 45 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 50 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 6 active cases, 45 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 53 cumulative student cases.
- Cedar Ridge School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 7 active cases, 12 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 38 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 8 active cases, 14 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 40 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 5 active cases, 14 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 41 cumulative student cases.
- As reported on Sept. 9, an elementary student has tested positive for COVID-19.
- As reported on Oct. 29, the district announced that its football game against Earle, scheduled for Oct. 30, has been canceled.
- Midland School District: School officials announced Nov. 6 that Midland High School will move to virtual instruction on Nov. 9, while Midland Elementary will have school as usual. Also, Midland TINY TOTS and PRESCHOOL will be open.
- Southside School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 6 active cases, 11 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 32 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 6 active cases, 11 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 33 cumulative student cases.
- Izard Co. Consolidated School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 12 active cases, 6 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 10 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 8 active cases, 6 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 11 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 6 active cases, 7 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 12 cumulative student cases.
- Melbourne School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Jackson County School District »:
- As reported on Sept. 9, Tuckerman High School pivoted to Blended Learning starting Sept. 10 and continuing through Sept. 18. The Tuckerman High School will be closed to students at this time, with plans to return onsite on Sept. 21. Tuckerman Elementary School, Tuckerman Preschool, Swifton Middle School, and Swifton Preschool will remain open and school will continue as usual with onsite instruction, officials said.
- As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 15 active cases, 31 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 43 cumulative student cases.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 10 active cases, 32 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 45 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 12 active cases, 33 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 48 cumulative student cases.
- Newport School District:
- As reported on Oct. 7, school officials announced virtual learning for the sixth grade will continue through at least Monday, Oct. 12.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Hillcrest School District: As of Nov. 16, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Hoxie School District »:
- As reported on Sept. 16 School officials announced that used a Blended Learning Day Sept. 18 on campus.
- As of Oct. 22, ADH reports 5 active cases, with 19 cumulative (faculty/staff/students)
- Lawrence County School District »: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 11 active cases, 13 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 53 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 5 active cases, 15 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 54 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 5 active cases, 14 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 54 cumulative student cases.
- Sloan Hendrix School District » As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 10 active cases, 15 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 24 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 8 active cases, 17 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 25 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 11 active cases, 18 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 29 cumulative student cases.
- Armorel School District » :
- As reported on Nov 13, Armorel will give students and parents the option to continue with virtual learning or return to face-to-face instruction beginning Monday, Nov. 16.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- As reported on Nov. 2, administrators announced that with several student and staff COVID-19 cases reported the previous weekend, grades 7-12 would pivot to virtual learning from beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Nov. 10.
- As reported on Oct. 8, Armorel School District went Virtual Learning on October 8 and returned to campus on Oct. 19, 2020.
- Blytheville School District » :
- As reported on Oct. 17, administrators announced that ALL students, K-12, would go virtual until Oct. 30.
- As reported in Oct. 30, school district officials announced on Facebook that the Blytheville Primary School K-2 will remain virtual for one more week (Nov. 2-6). All other schools will be face-to-face starting Nov. 2 with the exception of the 3rd grade, which has one more day of quarantine and will return Nov. 3.
- As reported on Nov. 3, Blytheville school officials said Blytheville Elementary School will pivot to virtual learning starting Nov. 4. Students will be returning to on-site instruction Nov. 18.
- As announced on Nov. 16, Blytheville High School will be virtual through Friday, Nov. 20, due to a shortage of substitutes for staff who are out.
- As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 12 active cases, 24 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 45 cumulative student cases.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 7 active cases, 26 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 46 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 5 active cases, 26 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 46 cumulative student cases.
- Gosnell School District » :
- As reported on Oct. 17, Gosnell School District Superintendent Bonard Mace announced all Kindergarten classrooms will transition to at-home virtual classes through Nov. 1. All other classrooms and grade levels will continue with regular Face to Face instruction.
- As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 14 active cases, 17 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 50 cumulative student cases.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 8 active cases, 18 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 51 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 10 active cases, 18 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 55 cumulative student cases.
- Manila School District » :
- As reported on Sept. 13, Manila switched to virtual learning on Sept. 14 after 99 staff and students were quarantined.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Osceola School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 5 active cases, 14 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 29 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 5 active cases, 14 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 30 cumulative student cases.
- Rivercrest School District: On Nov 9, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases.
- Harrisburg School District » On Nov 2, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases.
- Marked Tree School District » :
- As reported on Oct. 9, Marked Tree School District announced it would continue virtual learning until Monday, Oct. 19.
- As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 8 active cases, 9 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 34 cumulative student cases.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 8 active cases, 9 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 36 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 7 active cases, 9 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 36 cumulative student cases.
- Trumann School District » :
- As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 23 active cases, 25 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 43 cumulative student cases.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 15 active cases, 25 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 43 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 10 active cases, 25 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 44 cumulative student cases.
- As reported on Nov. 10, Trumann School District announced K-12 onsite students would move to blended learning from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20.
- East Poinsett County-Tyronza School District » :
- As reported on Oct. 22 the Tyronza Elementary School announced to pivot to virtual learning for PreK in Tyronza and only 3rd-6th grades beginning Oct. 23rd-Nov. 5th. Tyronza Elementary students will return on Friday, November 6th.
- East Poinsett County School District :
- On Nov 2, ADH no longer reporting at least 5 active cases.
- Pocahontas School District » :
- As reported on Sept. 17, MD Williams Intermediate School pivoted to Virtual Learning starting Sept. 18 and returned to in-person instruction on Sept. 21.
- As reported on Oct. 21, School officials said on Twitter that due to a high number of faculty and staff member absences and a shortage of substitute teachers, Pocahontas Junior High School will pivot to 100% virtual learning starting Oct. 22. Officials also said there will be no students on campus Thursday, Oct. 22 at PJHS.
- As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 9 active cases, 22 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 35 cumulative student cases.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 10 active cases, 24 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 35 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 10 active cases, 25 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 35 cumulative student cases.
- Cave City School District: As of Nov. 23, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Highland School District: As of Nov. 23, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Forrest City School District:
- As of Oct. 1, The Forrest City School District went virtual, beginning Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9.
- Forrest City School District will be going virtual Nov. 16 - 20. However, ABC Preschool and Central Elementary Pre-K will remain open.
- As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 15 active cases, 18 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 75 cumulative student cases.
- As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 9 active cases, 19 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 75 cumulative student cases.
- Harding Academy: As of Oct. 26, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Searcy School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 32 active cases, 19 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 72 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 35 active cases, 25 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 74 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 29 active cases, 25 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 79 cumulative student cases.
- White Co. Central School District: As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 7 active cases, 17 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 47 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 5 active cases, 17 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 49 cumulative student cases.
- Bald Knob School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 7 active cases, 13 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 21 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 6 active cases, 13 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 23 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 7 active cases, 14 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 25 cumulative student cases.
- Pangburn School District: As of Nov. 23, ADH no longer reporting 5 active cases.
- Riverview School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 9 active cases, 8 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 14 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 7 active cases, 8 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 15 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 25, ADH reported 6 active cases, 8 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 17 cumulative student cases.
- Rose Bud School District: As of Nov. 19, ADH reported 11 active cases, 11 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 9 cumulative student cases. As of Nov. 23, ADH reported 6 active cases, 12 cumulative faculty/staff cases and 10 cumulative student cases.
- McCrory: As of Nov. 2, ADH reports 5 active cases, with 15 cumulative (faculty/staff/students).
Region 8 News will endeavor to update this list as data and information become available.
To help parents ensure their child’s safety, the Arkansas Department of Health provides a report each Monday and Thursday on educational institutions in the state with five or more cases reported.
The ADH report not only includes public and private school districts but also colleges and universities around the state.
