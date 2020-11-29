Rain today & a cold week

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid fifties and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the upper 40s, and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.