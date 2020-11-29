Rain today & a cold week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A low pressure system will track across the Southeastern U.S. today and will spread clouds and rain across the Mid-South from late this morning until near midnight. Very cold dry air will move in behind the system and settle into the Mid-South, temperatures will be cold even for December standards this week.
TODAY: Cloudy with rain developing around midday, a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs near 50.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain ending near midnight along with a northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the low to mid 30s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s and overnight lows falling into the mid 20s.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid fifties and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the upper 40s, and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Dry both days along with plenty of sunshine with highs near 50 and overnight lows in the lower 30s.
