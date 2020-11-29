Rain will taper off tonight followed by cold temperatures this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A low pressure system is tracking across the region and will keep rain and a few pellets of sleet across the Mid-South until around 10 PM. Very cold dry air will move in behind the system and settle into the Mid-South, temperatures will be cold even for December standards this week.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain ending around midnight for most along with a northwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows in the low to mid 30s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 40 along with a northwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s along with a northwest wind at 5-10 MPH.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid fifties and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the upper 40s, and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Dry both days along with plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and slightly warmer Sunday with highs in the low 50s.
