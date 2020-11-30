Baptist Memorial Healthcare reschedules elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases rise

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 30, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 12:45 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The coronavirus pandemic has caused Baptist Memorial Healthcare to reschedule elective procedures that require overnight stays.

Baptist officials said this is only temporary. Elective procedures that do not require an overnight stay will continue.

Baptist added they evaluate this every day and when the COVID-19 census drops below 100, all elective procedures will resume.

More than 250 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths were reported by the Shelby County Health Department.

Health officials are expecting a surge in cases after Thanksgiving.

We’ve asked Methodist if they would also begin pausing elective surgeries, but we have yet to hear back. Check back for updates.

