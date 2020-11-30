Best Life: Consumer Reports explains how to keep leftovers delicious and safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - As if we didn’t have enough to worry about this holiday season, November and December are also peak months for food poisoning from certain types of bacteria, such as Clostridium perfringens. That bacterium grows in cooked foods like turkey and beef kept at room temperature. Consumer Reports said you can keep your favorite holiday foods safe and tasty beyond your holiday dinner by following some tips from its food and health experts.