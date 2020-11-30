Clearing skies & very cold tonight!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds and a few flurries earlier but clouds will clear tonight and temperatures will take another tumble. Cold air will filter in on the back side of the system that moved through Sunday. Thankfully, winds will die down tonight and we will see a lot more sunshine tomorrow although temperatures will remain below average.
TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: Mid to upper 20s. Winds: Northwest 5 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 40s. Winds: Southwest 5 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear: Low: Near 30. Winds: South 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the upper 40s, and lows in the mid 30s. There could be a brief wintry mix on Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.
WEEKEND: It will be a cool weekend with sunshine and no rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Saturday and lower 50s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.
