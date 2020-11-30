Cold day ahead with a chance for flurries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cloudy and cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. It’s also windy today with northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph. Clouds will gradually clear, so we will get more sunshine later. However, with the strong northwest winds, it will feel brutally cold with afternoon temperatures around 40 degrees and wind chills in the 20s. Winds will die down tonight, but temperatures will plummet under a clear sky. Everyone will have low temperatures in the 20s this evening.
TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 40 degrees. Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph. Gusting up to 30.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 26 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the upper 40s, and lows in the mid 30s. There could be a brief wintry mix on Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.
WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with sunshine and no rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Saturday and lower 50s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.
