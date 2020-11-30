Number of homicides slightly down within 2 weeks of Operation Cool Down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been two weeks since Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings announced “Operation Cool Down” a stepped-up enforcement effort meant to curb some of the most violent crimes in our city. But is the program actually making a difference?
The good news is the number of homicides in the last two weeks is down slightly compared with the two weeks from before the program kicked off.
But officers are still investigating a stunning amount of violence including two separate double murders in the last 24 hours and an apparent shootout in the middle of I-240.
A very violent and deadly two days that started Sunday night at 9:30 at River City Heights Town Homes off Winchester near Prescott. Police found two men dead and two wounded inside an apartment.
A sign at the townhomes has some unusual instructions telling visitors to go directly to the residents’ unit. Loitering, trespassing and gambling are not allowed.
An hour and a half later a very wild and dangerous scene on I-240 and Poplar in midtown where police reports show 50 shell casings were discovered in a shootout. A Tahoe was turned over in the street and several other cars were damaged. Several men were seen running up an embankment to get away while others were seen punching a man who had been shot.
Police say it all started earlier at a club on Third and McLemore. No one died in that melee.
Then on Monday around noon, two men were found inside a tattoo shop on Lamar shot to death.
Almost two weeks ago Rallings announced Operation Cool Down, a 5-week plan to put officers from all precincts including organized crime on the streets to identify and arrest people who commit violent crimes, possess illegal firearms and sell illegal drugs.
Maps from the Memphis Data Hub show 17 murders from Nov. 3 to the 16th. In the next two-week period including Monday, there 14 murders.
We reached out to police for other crime figures since Operation Cool Down began. There have been 54 felony arrests, 39 warrant arrests and 27 handguns recovered. Josh Spickler, head of Just City an advocacy program, told WMC murders are difficult for police to prevent.
”The police officer’s job is not to stop murder. Most of the time police officers job is to solve murders,” said Spickler.
Police also made 24 misdemeanor arrests and gave out 53 misdemeanor citations. At this point, we don’t have the specifics on those misdemeanors.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.