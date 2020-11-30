Fire that killed 3 people remains under investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators continue to search for answers into what caused a fire that claimed three lives over the weekend.
Investigators say a man and two children died in the fire.
While authorities have not released the names of the people who died, family members have identified them as Mark Ferguson and his two young children, Sawyer and Sophia, ages two and three.
The fire was reported Sunday around 6:30 a.m. at a house on Bayliss Avenue in the Nutbush neighborhood.
The Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Police Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Throughout the day on Monday, an MPD squad car was parked in front of the house to keep people off the property.
Family members who visited the scene on Monday declined to talk to the media on camera.
Neighbors say their hearts go out to the mother of the two children.
“I don’t know if there is anything you could possibly say to her to make her feel better, but I want her to know that we’re all here for her and if she ever needs anything, she has the community behind her,” said Erica Robinson.
Leslie Crume lives across the street.
He says he has some sense of the loss the family must feel right now -- he says he recently lost his son to a drunk driver.
“To the mother, I’m sorry. I wish there was something I could have done,” said Crume.
In addition to firefighters, homicide investigators were also on the scene Sunday.
Neither the police nor the fire department would provide any further details.
Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.
