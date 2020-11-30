FLURRIES IN THE MID-SOUTH: Share your pictures!

FLURRIES IN THE MID-SOUTH: Share your pictures!
Flurries in the Mid-South (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 30, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 12:53 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coldest air of the year so far is here and bringing with it our very first taste of winter, even though the season doesn’t officially start for another 21 days.

Meteorologist Brittney Bryant says there are light snow/flurries in parts of west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. Where are you and do you see any?

Posted by WMC Action News 5 on Monday, November 30, 2020

Parts of the Mid-South are even being treated with a little light snow and flurries.

WMC viewers reported flakes and flurries Monday eastern Arkansas, west Tennessee and north Mississippi.

See our latest First Alert Forecast.

Show us what you’re seeing out there! Share your snowy/flurry pictures or videos and you may even see them on TV! Use the uploader below or click here.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.