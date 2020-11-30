Gov. Lee appoints John DeBerry to Tennessee Cabinet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed former representative John Deberry to join his cabinet Monday as a senior advisor, according to the governor’s office.
Deberry represented District 90 in Memphis for 26 years but was outvoted in the November election, making 29-year-old Torrey Harris the new rep.
“It’s been an honor to serve my constituents for the last 26 years,” said DeBerry. “I am proud of the work accomplished throughout my time with the Tennessee General Assembly and I look forward to serving Tennesseans in this statewide role.”
This spring, DeBerry was kicked out of the Tennessee Democratic Party and ultimately removed from the ballot, forcing him to run as an independent. This came after DeBerry voted for Lee’s bill limiting abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected and voting to advance Lee’s school voucher program, which has been declared unconstitutional by two courts.
DeBerry is set to begin his new role on Dec. 1. and will serve as Lee’s executive leadership team at the Capitol.
