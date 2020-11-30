How will you give back this Giving Tuesday?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Year 2020 has been a challenging year, to say the least, and that is why this year you’re Giving Tuesday contributions will really make a difference.
”I feel like there’s definitely a need more so this year than other years,” said Melanie Moore, Marketing Coordinator for The Shops at Carriage Crossing.
The Shops at Carriage Crossing say this year more than ever it was important for them to support the community.
”I’ve been very pleased to see how everybody has stepped up this year, it’s nice to see human beings coming together and supporting each other and you’re seeing that more this year than you ever have,” said Moore.
The mall offers shoppers three different ways to give back on site this season:
- Be a Santa to a Senior: Partnership with Home Instead Senior Care to collect gifts for senior citizens. The tree with ornament wish lists is located in the Wonderland Experience lobby on the corner across from Forever21 and H&M. Customers can shop and return their unwrapped gifts to the tree. Gifts must be returned by Dec. 12 so they can be wrapped by New Beginnings Animal Rescue and delivered to seniors by a representative from Home Instead Senior Care before Christmas.
- Senior’s Greetings: Letters to seniors initiative. The letter can be dropped off in the mailbox by Barnes & Noble. Letters will be safely delivered by Home Instead Senior Care.
- Gift Wrapping New Beginnings Animal Rescue offers to gift wrap all of your presents in exchange for a donation for shelter pets! They are also accepting wrapping supply donations. This will be happening weekends in December or weekdays by appointment.
Memphis Merit Academy Charter School hopes to benefit from Mid-South generosity.
Lakenna Booker the school’s founder says their goal is to raise $10,000 this Giving Tuesday. Booker says the money would allow them to add two additional classroom spaces for third-grade classes next school year.
“This Giving Tuesday would mean so much to the scholars that currently we educate,” said Booker.
She says she has faith in the community to step in and help.
”We can continue to focus our resources on making sure the students are getting the best possible education and not worry about what our school facility may or may not be like,” said Booker.
While you’re in that giving spirit, don’t forget to check and be sure you are giving to a reputable charity.
“A responsible charity will include the following facts on its website, they are going to tell you about their mission and their programs,” said Nancy Crawford, Director of Marketing at Better Business Bureau.
Give.org provides you options acknowledged by the Better Business Bureau.
Choose 901 has also compiled a list of ways to give back.
If you are participating in Giving Tuesday make sure to use #GiveMemphis.
