Last day to early vote Monday, for Dec. 1 runoff

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters in Craighead, Poinsett, St. Francis, and White counties will go back to the polls on Dec. 1 to decide several races on the ballot during the Dec. 1 runoff.
The last day to early vote is Monday, Nov. 30.
Linda Allison and April Leggett will face off for the Jonesboro City Clerk’s office.
Allison finished first with 48.28% in unofficial numbers Tuesday, followed by Leggett with 37.04%.
To the south in Trumann, a city council seat will be up for grabs as Jay Paul Woods and Tammie Slinkard will be on the ballot for the Ward 3, Pos. 2 seat.
Woods had 47.64% of the vote Tuesday, while Slinkard had 40.31%.
OTHER RACES
The following races are also on the runoff ballot Dec. 1.
Mississippi County
Luxora
- Ward 2, Pos. 1 - Billie Fernandez, Emma Jackson
St. Francis County
Forrest City
- Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Frank L. Shaw, Danny Capps
Stone County
- JP, District 2 - Chip Doss (R), Travis Trammell (D)
White County
Bald Knob
- Ward 2, Pos. 2 - Ella White and Tammy Pitcher McConnell
- Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Mary Lou Smith, Alvin Hearyman
Beebe
- Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Wes McAfee, Shannon Woods
