Last day to early vote Monday, for Dec. 1 runoff

By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 4, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 8:29 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters in Craighead, Poinsett, St. Francis, and White counties will go back to the polls on Dec. 1 to decide several races on the ballot during the Dec. 1 runoff.

The last day to early vote is Monday, Nov. 30.

Linda Allison and April Leggett will face off for the Jonesboro City Clerk’s office.

Allison finished first with 48.28% in unofficial numbers Tuesday, followed by Leggett with 37.04%.

To the south in Trumann, a city council seat will be up for grabs as Jay Paul Woods and Tammie Slinkard will be on the ballot for the Ward 3, Pos. 2 seat.

Woods had 47.64% of the vote Tuesday, while Slinkard had 40.31%.

OTHER RACES

The following races are also on the runoff ballot Dec. 1.

Mississippi County

Luxora

  • Ward 2, Pos. 1 - Billie Fernandez, Emma Jackson

St. Francis County

Forrest City

  • Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Frank L. Shaw, Danny Capps

Stone County

  • JP, District 2 - Chip Doss (R), Travis Trammell (D)

White County

Bald Knob

  • Ward 2, Pos. 2 - Ella White and Tammy Pitcher McConnell
  • Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Mary Lou Smith, Alvin Hearyman

Beebe

  • Ward 3, Pos. 2 - Wes McAfee, Shannon Woods

