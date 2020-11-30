Memphis police searching for missing 22-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing 22-year-old woman.
Kanesiha Pratt, 22, was last seen leaving her home on foot in the 3000 block of Shoreham near Winchester Road in Parkway Village.
Police said she went missing around 4:50 Monday morning.
MPD said she was wearing a yellow dress and no shoes. Pratt is 5′2′, 125-lbs with blonde hair.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kaneisha Pratt, contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.
