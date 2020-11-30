Memphis woman chargd with 23 counts of identity theft, forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is facing several charges for identity theft and forgery, according to an affidavit.
Vanessa Amezquita, 23, has been charged with 23 counts of identify theft, 23 counts of forgery ranging between $10,000 and $60,000 and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.
Investigators say on Oct. 27 officers responded to a call for embezzlement at Excellent Roofing on Pleasant View Road. The owner told the officers he believed Amezquita was embezzling money from the business saying he saw a check stub that had been left behind after she quit made payable to her in advance.
She reportedly worked as the office manager and accounts payable.
The owner then told investigators he noticed other checks where Amezquita overpaid herself and issued herself extra checks on behalf of the company.
The owner alleges Amezquita was able to issue herself 23 extra checks and overpaid herself on 39 checks within the last two years.
The business lost over $31,000 due to overpayment and checks that were written.
Amezquita has not been issued a bond.
