MPD: 4 injured, 2 dead after overnight shooting in Memphis

MPD: 4 injured, 2 dead after overnight shooting in Memphis
Police are investigating. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 30, 2020 at 7:08 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 7:09 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for a shooter after four people were shot overnight.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of W. Metropolitan Cir. in Oakhaven near Winchester Road. MPD arrived on the scene around 9:30 Sunday night.

Police found four victims with gunshot wounds on the scene. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, two others were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.