MPD: 4 injured, 2 dead after overnight shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for a shooter after four people were shot overnight.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of W. Metropolitan Cir. in Oakhaven near Winchester Road. MPD arrived on the scene around 9:30 Sunday night.
Police found four victims with gunshot wounds on the scene. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, two others were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
