NMAAM hosting Season of Giving initiative online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Museum of African American Music has yet to open to the public, and it could be a while before it does. But they’re still working to get folks engaged with what they have to offer.
The museum based in Nashville was set to open in the fall of 2020. Like many things, it was delayed because of the pandemic.
“We’re still working through COVID. Hopefully, we’ll have something soon,” said Kara Duke, Development and Membership Manager for NMAAM.
The museum is still finding ways to reach out to the public.
Throughout the month of December, the museum will be having a Season of Giving initiative online.
“We will be posting and showing all of our supporters what we have been doing throughout the year and how they can get involved,” said Duke.
They will highlight public programming such as “Museum without Walls,” a program teaching students about music.
“We connect with local artists and they will teach students how to make different instruments,” said Duke.
Through the Season of Giving, they are raising funds for the program and one day hope to expand it beyond Nashville.
When the Museum does open, the public can expect to be educated on the history of different genres pioneered by Black artists.
“You can learn anything from Jazz to Blues to R&B to Hip Hop. It’s very interactive,” said Duke. “We really want people to see how all of these pieces of black culture have impacted and are impacted by American culture.”
To learn more about NMAAM, visit https://nmaam.org/.
