Man arrested in weekend shooting on Covington Pike Rd.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County deputies have arrested the man they say was responsible for a murder Sunday morning.
Deputies say Desmond Goodwyn was developed as a suspect in the case and investigators tracked his cellphone to Hickory Hill.
According to deputies, Goodwyn confessed to being with his cousin and following the murder victim Jonathan Gonzalez to a planned drug deal on Covington Pike Road.
Goodwyn said he shot the victim, then disassembled the victim’s gun and threw it into the woods.
