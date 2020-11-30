Tennessee Promise calling for thousands of new volunteer mentors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Promise is calling for 2,000 volunteer mentors to help with tnAchieves and the deadline for applications is quickly approaching.
The mentors needed will help high school students prepare for the transition to college. The program requires a commitment of one hour per month.
Beginning next year, mentoring will take place entirely online from tnAchieves CONNECT.
Mentors looking to apply must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check and must complete a training session.
Here’s a regional breakdown showing the number of mentors needed in each Southwest Tennessee county is below:
- Chester County: 6
- Fayette County: 25
- Hardeman County: 13
- Haywood County: 0
- Lauderdale County: 9
- Madison County: 13
- McNairy County: 29
- Shelby County: 459
- Tipton County: 73
You can apply or learn more about becoming a mentor at tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply! The deadline to apply is Friday, December 4.
