Tennessee Supreme Court suspends all jury trials through end of January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has issued another order suspending jury trials across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jury trials will be suspended from Nov. 23 through Jan. 31 unless an exemption is granted by the Chief Justice.
The previous order was in place from March 13 through July 3.
The Supreme Court is asking that judicial districts revisit their previously approved reopening plans and that judges schedule in-court proceedings to minimize wait times in areas where social distancing is limited.
Memphis courts have not held jury trials since March.
