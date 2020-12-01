MATA reports 35 total cases reported among employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Transit Authority has reported a total of 35 COVID-19 cases among their employees since late March.
The latest positive results were confirmed on Nov. 26, according to MATA.
Multiple bus operators, dispatchers, and other employees have tested positive since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
MATA says they will not release the name of the employees to maintain their privacy.
The business also said they have been following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Shelby County Health Department and state Executive Orders to protect the public and attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.
