Christmas Town U.S.A. turns on its ‘scaled back’ lights

MCADENVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The tradition that brings families and Christmas enthusiasts to a small Gaston County town is back.
The lights and spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to McAdenville, N.C. resumed Tuesday evening. The lights switched on at 5:30 p.m., and the town that is so affectionately known as “Christmas Town USA,” will continue to be one of the brightest shows of the holiday season.
This year will be a little different than the 60-plus years before it.
The McAdenville community will continue to display its lights to bring joy to visitors during the holidays, and during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Typically, visitors are encouraged to walk the streets, as well as drive, to view all of those beautiful displays of lights.
There are trees that wear Christmas lights all year long in Christmastown USA and every year, just about 500,000 people come to this neighborhood to see the holiday spirit in light form. This year, because of COVID-19, there are some Christmas lights and decorations that will remain in the attic this year.
“We’re disappointed that we can’t do it like we used to. Everybody here loves Christmas town, but the safety of our visitors and our residents is foremost in our thoughts and our planning,” said Reid Washam, who sits on McAdenville’s town council.
Washam told WBTV back in September that healh officials told them they needed to do something to drastically reduce the areas where there’s a congregation.
To pull that off and cut down the number of visitors, there will be no tree lighting ceremony, no lights along the lake, nor a Yule Log Parade. You’ll be asked to wear a mask, but it won’t be enforced.
The December 2020 Christmas lights will be displayed on a very limited portion of the route.
Visitors are encouraged to view the lights from their vehicles. But if people do get out of their cars, they are urged to follow the CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
People who want to visit the shops will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Christmastown USA will run from Dec. 1 until Dec. 26. The show runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
In March, McAdenville shined some lights in its village as a socially distant event during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
