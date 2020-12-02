Churches in Mississippi asked to stop in-person worship services amid COVID-19 spike

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is recommending that churches suspend all in-person worship services.
The timing is tough.
December is traditionally a busy month for most faith-based institutions.
That is especially true for Getwell Church in Southaven. After over 20 years in the pulpit, Lead pastor Bill Beavers is retiring and preaching his final sermon Sunday.
“Oh, it’s so many emotions. We’ve been saying that day is coming for some time,” said Beavers.
However, the state’s top doc is now asking that no one is inside the church when he delivers his final words to the congregation.
Wednesday the MSDH released a Public Health Guidance asking Mississippians to avoid all public outings including weddings, funerals, in-person church services and other gatherings outside the household or nuclear family.
Beavers says he’s not ready to shut down in-person worship just yet.
“It’s just an interesting time for everyone. How do you navigate this? And we just realize that Getwell is a safe place for us. We feel like we’re following the right protocol to keep our people safe when they worship here,” he said.
Beavers says over half of his more than 1,300 members still choose to watch one of their two Sunday services online For those who show up in person, Beavers says the sanctuary is big enough to socially distance and members are encouraged to wear masks as well as use hand sanitizer.
We also spoke to Pastor Bartholomew Orr from Brown Missionary Baptist in Southaven.
The church just re-opened its doors to the public in October, but continue to live stream their services. Orr says he will meet with the church’s coronavirus task force to decide the next steps.
Meanwhile, the state recorded a single-day record of COVID-19 cases Wednesday with over 2,400 cases statewide. About 14% of ICU beds are available across the state.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says now is the time to buckle down.
“For crying out loud we are just almost to a vaccine. It’s the worst it’s been,” said Dobbs.
Beavers says he is taking the state’s recommendation into consideration and is constantly consulting with other church leaders.
However, he doesn’t plan to make any changes.
“People are choosing every day where they’re going,” said Beavers. “They’re going to Hobby Lobby, going to Lowe’s or going to different places. We feel like we are essential and we want to do the wise thing for our people.”
Dobbs recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities.
