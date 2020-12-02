Grizzlies’ Ja Morant says he was at controversial weekend party: ‘I should have worn a mask’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant told reporters Wednesday he attended a weekend party at a Memphis nightclub that has drawn scrutiny from the Shelby County Health Department, the City of Memphis and the county commission.
Videos posted to social media show Morant at In Love Memphis without a mask.
“I just have to be more aware of the situation and what I do, as far as that,” he said. “I should have had a mask on throughout the party but I’m still learning all the rules and protocols that the NBA has handed to us this year.”
Morant says he and his teammates are working to learn more and hold each other accountable in these instances.
On Tuesday, the health department said it was aware of the party but health department director Alisa Haushalter says she’s disappointed it was not shut down.
She has asked the City of Memphis to issue a citation to the nightclub but has not heard back and says the club could still be shut down.
