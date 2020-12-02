Mighty Lights shine Wednesday in honor of Memphis homicide victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mighty Lights are shining bright Wednesday in memory of the 293 lives lost in Memphis this year to homicide.
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich spoke on behalf of the victims and their loved ones at Beale Street Landing with the glowing bridge behind her.
Wednesday night, the lights on the Hernando DeSoto Bridge glowed red, white and black -- the colors of the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, which is Sept. 25 each year.
“No community or family should ever have to go through the tragedy of murder,” said Weirich. “This year’s numbers have especially been alarming. Out of the 293 lives lost, 32 of those have been children. We hope that this special display of lights will bring a small bit of peace to all of the families mourning the loss of their loved ones.”
The DA’s office traditionally holds a Season of Remembrance indoor ceremony at year’s end, but there is no formal gathering this year because of the pandemic. Instead, family members and friends can view the lights safely on their own time.
Starting at sunset, a dynamic light show will occur the first 10 minutes of each half-hour, followed by 20 minutes of red, white and black static lights for victims. The lights will alternate until 10:30 p.m., then remain static until sunrise.
