Program dedicated to single mom entrepreneurs receives $40,000 donation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local non-profit is looking for single mothers with business ideas to participate in a pilot program for entrepreneurs.
JUICE Orange Mound will form a cohort of single moms in the community for a virtual program that helps turn dreams into realities.
Britney Thornton, lead organizer for JUICE Orange Mound partnered with Alisha Gordon from The Current Project in Harlem to create a tailored curriculum and program design for single mom entrepreneurs.
”After hearing just the rationale on the return on investment for single moms, it just made sense that the very first pilot a group centered around single moms,” said Thornton.
The Verizon Foundation donated $40,000 for the project.
The women in the program will be given mentors, resources, education and even microloans to start up their business ideas.
”We know there are so many barriers in place when we think about keeping Black and brown single moms from doing things like finish educational goals like going back to school, starting a business,” said Gordon.
Melissa Mennis, a single mom of two with one on the way knows the struggle all too well but is determined not to let that stop her from pursuing her dreams.
“I have endured multiple hardships but still I can remember ever since I was a little girl having a passion for nails,” she said.
Mennis recently graduated from school to become a nail technician.
She owns a business called Hands Down Nails Company and has even bigger plans for the future.
”My core goal would be to service those people who can’t make it to a nail shop -- that would be the elderly, that would be the disabled,” she said.
Both Thornton and Gordon hope this program will not only help single moms in their individual households but also close the economic and social gap within the Orange Mound community.
For more information, click here or call 901-300-6621.
