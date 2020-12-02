Several animal carcasses found dumped near Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several animal carcasses have been found after being dumped in an area near Shelby Farms Park.
Shelby County Public Information Officer Candice Grose says the situation is under investigation. Meanwhile, the carcasses have since been removed and properly disposed of.
In the statement Grose sent to WMC Action News 5, she also wrote, “Shelby County Roads and Bridges Division has extensive records documenting every animal carcass that is picked up and every customer that is billed for the pick-up service. We will continue to monitor this situation to identify where the carcasses came from and to prevent future incidents like this from happening.”
