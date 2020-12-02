South Main Santa takes over Downtown Memphis for Christmas gift drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Nick is bringing a little Christmas cheer to South Main Street during this challenging holiday season.
Eleven downtown businesses, from South Main Sushi to the GROW Memphis Agency, are putting on the “South Main Santa” Christmas gift drive.
“We know that we’re in a pandemic right now. It doesn’t all have to be negative. Let’s focus on the positivity. Let’s focus on working together to bring some Christmas joy into everybody’s lives,” said Lee Vichathep of South Main Sushi.
They’re collecting personal care items, toys, masks and more to be distributed to families in need and the homeless. In exchange, you get special deals at participating businesses.
“Our campaign essentially helps not only businesses and families in need, but it helps encourage a little more positivity during a time that’s really uncertain,” said Cory of GROW Memphis.
The 11 participating businesses are:
- BISHOP
- The Arcade
- Max’s Sports Bar
- The Vault
- South Main Sushi
- Primas Bakery + Boutique
- Feelin’ Memphis
- Rizzo’s
- Stock and Belle Downtown
- Pontotoc Lounge
- Elite Total Health
- GROW Memphis
You can also donate online at bit.ly/southmainsanta.
The event is presented by South Main Sushi and GROW Memphis Agency. It’s sponsored by The Downtown Memphis Commission, Old Dominick Distillery, Eagle Distributing, and Locus Vision Productions.
