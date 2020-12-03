Alaska mayor: Evacuations underway, 6 people missing after landslides

“In our harbor, as you go to the south, southeast of town, there’s a road extending along the harbor in the bay that goes out to Battery Point Trail, and there’s some relatively steep terrain up above it ... The slide that came down, they’re estimating is about 600 feet wide, and so there was people trapped on the other side of the slide,” said Olerud. “Those are the people we’re currently working on evacuating because they’re in an area with definitely steep terrain behind them that could also be a factor in potential future slides since part of it has already been unstable.”