Best Life: How to help back pain while working from home

If it works in your work from a home budget, doctors said a standing desk is a great option. But don’t start with eight hours on the first day. Just keep it 30 minutes, and then gradually increase your standing over time. Also, be sure to take short breaks. One routine is called the 20/20/20 rule. For every 20 minutes spent looking at a computer screen, you should spend 20 seconds looking at something else 20 feet away. This gives your eyes a break and helps reduce neck strain.