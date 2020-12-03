Clouds and cold temperatures linger and a few more showers still likely

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with isolated showers mainly east of Memphis along with a light north wind and lows in the upper 30s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning drizzle and flurries, a northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light west wind and overnight lows in the lower 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 50 and lows near 30. Tuesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the low 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 30s.
