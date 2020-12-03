Collierville Police searching for missing man, wrecked vehicle was found on highway

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Police Department is searching for a man whose heavily damaged vehicle was found off a roadway, but he was not inside.
CPD responded to a traffic crash call on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at approximately 2:28 a.m. at Highway 385. A gray and badly damaged 2015 Ford Mustang was located on the eastbound side of the highway. Officers saw the passenger side door open; however, there was no one inside the car.
The area was further searched, but no one was located.
The car is registered to Kevin Mercado of Collierville. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since the crash and is believed to be missing as a result.
If you have any information on Mercado’s whereabouts, please contact the Collierville Police Department at 901-853-3207.
