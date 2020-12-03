1 dead in shooting at Summer Avenue Dollar Tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon at shopping center on Summer Avenue.
Officers are on the scene at Dollar Tree on Summer near I-40 where police say an adult victim died at the scene.
Police say the shooting happened inside the store.
Police tape and patrol cars are blocking the entrance while officers investigate.
No other information has been released.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.