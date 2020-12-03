DeSoto County Schools to continue virtual learning, deadline to choose learning plan quickly approaching

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Schools district will continue with online learning at the start of 2021, according to an email from the district. This announcement comes after a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Mid-South.
The email states that schools within the district will provide information the week of Dec. 7 for students that want to switch to virtual learning or return to in-person instruction.
Students’ decision will affect their mode of learning for the start of the third 9-week grading period, which begins Tuesday, Jan. 5.
The deadline to decide is Friday, Dec. 11 by the end of the school day.
