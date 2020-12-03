DeSoto County Schools to continue virtual learning, deadline to choose learning plan quickly approaching

The DeSoto County Schools district announced that students will have the option to do virtual learning on in-person learning for the start of 2021.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 3, 2020 at 5:06 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 5:08 PM

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Schools district will continue with online learning at the start of 2021, according to an email from the district. This announcement comes after a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Mid-South.

The email states that schools within the district will provide information the week of Dec. 7 for students that want to switch to virtual learning or return to in-person instruction.

Students’ decision will affect their mode of learning for the start of the third 9-week grading period, which begins Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The deadline to decide is Friday, Dec. 11 by the end of the school day.

